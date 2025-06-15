Israel asks US to join Iran war. Here’s what could explode if America steps in

Israel has formally requested U.S. military support to strike Iran’s fortified Fordow nuclear facility, a dramatic escalation in its ongoing confrontation with Tehran. The United States, under President Donald Trump, has declined to join the conflict—for now.

Within the past 48 hours, Israeli officials asked Washington to assist in targeting Iran’s deeply-buried Fordow uranium enrichment site, which Israel lacks the capability to destroy independently. The request, confirmed by both Israeli and American sources to Axios, underscores how close the region is to the edge of a broader war.

Despite Israel’s push, the U.S. has chosen restraint. President Trump’s administration has rejected direct involvement at this stage, instead focusing on protecting American assets in the region. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that Israel is acting unilaterally and warned Iran against retaliating against U.S. personnel.

A senior White House official told Axios, “Whatever happens with Israel's strikes on Iran cannot be prevented… But we have the ability to negotiate a peaceful resolution if Iran is willing.”

The stakes are high. If the U.S. were to enter the conflict, it would almost certainly trigger a regional explosion. Iran has vowed to strike back at any country aiding Israel. American troops—roughly 40,000 across the Middle East—could face missile attacks or proxy assaults. Bases, embassies, and naval vessels in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea would be at immediate risk.

The consequences wouldn’t stop there. Military action would almost certainly end prospects for a diplomatic resolution to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Analysts warn Iran might exit the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty entirely and accelerate its nuclear program, possibly igniting a regional arms race.

The economic fallout could be global. The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for 20% of the world’s oil, could become a war zone, spiking energy prices and destabilizing global markets.

Even with U.S. military might, experts caution that a campaign against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure could be prolonged, bloody, and ultimately inconclusive. It would mirror past Middle East entanglements—costly, unpredictable, and politically explosive.

For now, the U.S. is choosing diplomacy over escalation. But as tensions simmer, and Israel presses forward alone, the risk of a sudden, uncontrollable regional war remains dangerously real.