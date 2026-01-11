'Leave Venezuela immediately': US issues urgent travel warning, flags threats from armed militias

The United States has urgently advised its citizens to depart Venezuela “immediately,” citing a rapidly deteriorating security situation and serious risks to American travellers and residents.
In a security alert issued on Sunday, the US Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs stressed that the security environment in Venezuela “remains fluid” and reiterated that as international flights have resumed, US citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately.”
The department also urged those still in the country to “remain vigilant and exercise caution when travelling by road,” noting that “all consular services in Venezuela, routine and emergency, remain suspended” and that the US government is currently unable to provide emergency assistance to its citizens there.
Armed Militias and ‘Colectivos’
The State Department said there are reports of groups of armed militias setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of US citizenship or support for the United States.
Venezuela is currently under the highest Travel Advisory level — Level 4: Do Not Travel — reflecting “severe risks to Americans, including wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.”
The alert also mentioned intermittent power and utility outages throughout the country.
Guidance for Americans
In addition to urging departure, US authorities outlined steps for citizens still in or considering travel to Venezuela:
The warning comes amid security upheaval in Venezuela following a recent US military operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by US forces. That operation triggered protests and unrest, with supporters of the ousted leader marching in cities.