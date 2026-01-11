'Leave Venezuela immediately': US issues urgent travel warning, flags threats from armed militias

The United States has urgently advised its citizens to depart Venezuela “immediately,” citing a rapidly deteriorating security situation and serious risks to American travellers and residents.

In a security alert issued on Sunday, the US Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs stressed that the security environment in Venezuela “remains fluid” and reiterated that as international flights have resumed, US citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately.”

Advertisement

The department also urged those still in the country to “remain vigilant and exercise caution when travelling by road,” noting that “all consular services in Venezuela, routine and emergency, remain suspended” and that the US government is currently unable to provide emergency assistance to its citizens there.

Armed Militias and ‘Colectivos’

The State Department said there are reports of groups of armed militias setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of US citizenship or support for the United States.

Venezuela: The security situation in Venezuela remains fluid. As international flights have resumed, U.S. citizens in Venezuela should leave the country immediately. Before departure, U.S. citizens should take precautions and be aware of their surroundings. There are reports of… pic.twitter.com/Dqvs7wrB00 — TravelGov (@TravelGov) January 10, 2026

"There are reports of groups of armed militias, known as colectivos, setting up roadblocks and searching vehicles for evidence of US citizenship or support for the United States. Remain vigilant and exercise caution when traveling by road," the department said.

Advertisement

Venezuela is currently under the highest Travel Advisory level — Level 4: Do Not Travel — reflecting “severe risks to Americans, including wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest, and poor health infrastructure.”

The alert also mentioned intermittent power and utility outages throughout the country.

Guidance for Americans

In addition to urging departure, US authorities outlined steps for citizens still in or considering travel to Venezuela:

Do not travel to Venezuela.

US citizens in Venezuela should take precautions to ensure their safety.

All US citizens in Venezuela are advised to leave Venezuela as soon as they feel it is safe to do so.

US citizens in Venezuela are advised to check flight information in order to depart the country. Some commercial airlines have resumed operations from Venezuela, but tickets may be subject to high demand and limited availability. Monitor airlines’ communications and websites for updated information.

US citizens in Venezuela should establish multiple methods of communication with friends and family outside of Venezuela.

US citizens who choose not to depart should prepare contingency plans for emergency situations, as the US government is unable to provide emergency services to US citizens in Venezuela.

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program and follow us on Facebook and X to receive security updates.

The warning comes amid security upheaval in Venezuela following a recent US military operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, by US forces. That operation triggered protests and unrest, with supporters of the ousted leader marching in cities.