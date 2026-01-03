Multiple blasts rock Caracas, trigger power outages amid US–Venezuela tensions

Multiple explosions were reported in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday, triggering panic across several neighbourhoods and briefly knocking out power in parts of the city, according to eyewitness accounts as per Reuters reports. Loud blasts were heard across wide areas of the capital, with residents in the southern districts — close to a major military installation — reporting a sudden electricity outage.

The Associated Press said at least seven explosions were heard, along with the sound of low-flying aircraft overhead. Unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show flashes and shockwaves lighting up the night sky, though the authenticity of the footage could not be independently confirmed. Reuters witnesses said residents in multiple areas rushed out of their homes, gathering in streets and open spaces as uncertainty spread over the cause of the blasts.

BREAKING: Several explosions heard in Caracas, Venezuelahttps://t.co/gPtFAsz8YX — BNO News (@BNONews) January 3, 2026

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between Venezuela and the United States. The administration led by US President Donald Trump has stepped up pressure on President Nicolás Maduro’s government, including the seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers and at least one reported airstrike on land targets earlier. Washington has also intensified military operations in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean, targeting vessels accused of drug smuggling. According to figures released by the US military, those maritime strikes have resulted in at least 107 deaths across more than 30 operations.

Trump has repeatedly warned of potential land-based operations in Venezuela as part of broader efforts to force Maduro from power, alongside tougher economic sanctions. The Venezuelan leader has consistently rejected allegations of criminal links and accused the United States of attempting regime change to gain access to the country’s vast oil reserves and rare earth mineral resources.

As of Saturday morning, there was no official explanation for the explosions. Neither the Venezuelan government nor the US Pentagon has issued a statement addressing the incident, leaving the cause and responsibility unclear.

Venezuela has indicated it is open to negotiating with the United States on combating drug trafficking, President Nicolás Maduro said, even as he declined to comment on reports of a CIA-led strike on Venezuelan soil last week. Speaking in an interview aired on Thursday, Maduro adopted a more conciliatory tone toward Washington after months of sanctions and military pressure.

At the same time, he repeated his accusation that the US is seeking to topple his government to gain access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves. “If they want oil, Venezuela is ready for US investment, like with Chevron,” he said, referring to the American energy company that continues to export Venezuelan crude under limited waivers.

Asked directly about a possible US attack, Maduro said the issue could be addressed later. He also criticised Washington’s approach as relying on threats and intimidation.

The interview was recorded on New Year’s Eve, the same day the US military struck five alleged drug-smuggling boats, killing at least five people. Those strikes are part of a wider maritime campaign that has killed at least 115 people.