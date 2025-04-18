President Donald Trump is considering stepping back from efforts to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if there are no clear signs of a peace deal, according to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking in Paris after discussions with European and Ukrainian leaders, Rubio stated that a decision would be made within days if there were no clear indications that a deal could be reached soon.

"We're not going to continue with this endeavour for weeks and months on end. So we need to determine very quickly now, and I'm talking about a matter of days, whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks," Rubio said, adding, "If it's not possible, if we're so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the president is probably at a point where he's going to say, 'well, we're done'."

Rubio's remarks highlight growing frustration within the White House over the lack of progress in resolving the conflict. Despite some advancements in talks with Ukraine, the gap between the parties remains significant.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov acknowledged some progress but noted the challenges in communication with Washington. He reiterated Russia's willingness to engage in dialogue while safeguarding its interests. Meanwhile, European diplomatic sources indicated that Rubio's comments reflect the White House's impatience with Russia's stance.

In recent talks in Paris, Rubio presented a US peace framework that was met with a positive response. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office described the discussions as constructive. However, Rubio's shift in tone underscores the mounting challenges in addressing a range of geopolitical issues.

President Trump, who had pledged to end the Ukraine conflict early in his presidency, has adjusted his timeline amid increasing obstacles. The US-brokered talks in Saudi Arabia led to a partial ceasefire, but the conflict persists, with recent Russian attacks causing significant casualties.

If the US withdraws from the peace efforts, it could undermine the chances of reaching an agreement, as no other nation holds similar leverage over both Moscow and Kyiv. The future of US policy remains uncertain, with options ranging from maintaining current sanctions on Russia to potentially halting aid to Ukraine.

Rubio noted that European involvement is crucial in any peace deal, particularly regarding sanctions on Russia. He also mentioned the importance of US security guarantees, though he acknowledged the complexity of the challenges ahead. The urgency to assess the possibility of a peace deal remains a priority for the US administration.