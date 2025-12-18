President Trump's Presidential Walk of Fame unveiled; netizens say, 'This isn't AI. It's ego in 4K'

The White House has unveiled new plaques beneath portraits of former US presidents as part of Donald Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame, triggering criticism over their partisan tone and language. A sign at the walkway says the exhibit was “conceived, built, and dedicated” by Trump to presidents “good, bad, and somewhere in the middle”.

One of the most controversial plaques targets President Joe Biden, referring to him as “Sleepy Joe” and calling him “the worst President in American history”. It claims his administration presided over “unprecedented disasters” and says Trump was re-elected to “SAVE AMERICA!”. The plaque also alleges Biden was “dominated by his Radical Left handlers” and exited the 2024 race after a “humiliating debate loss”.

Barack Obama’s plaque describes him as the first Black president but labels him “one of the most divisive political figures in American History”, criticising the Affordable Care Act as “highly ineffective” and linking it to Democratic losses in Congress. Bill Clinton’s entry credits crime reform and balanced budgets to a “Republican-controlled Congress” and references scandals during his presidency, while noting Hillary Clinton’s 2016 defeat to Trump.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the plaques, saying, “The plaques are eloquently written descriptions of each President and the legacy they left behind,” adding that many were written by Trump himself.

Republican predecessors also face scrutiny. George W. Bush’s plaque acknowledges the creation of the Department of Homeland Security but questions the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, while John F. Kennedy’s highlights the Bay of Pigs setback alongside his handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Trump’s own plaque lists a second non-consecutive term, claims an Electoral College landslide victory, and credits him with ending wars, securing borders and boosting investment. Unveiled on Wednesday, the plaques have sparked debate for sharply criticising past presidents while promoting Trump’s record.

"This isn’t AI. It’s ego in 4K—officially engraved, taxpayer-lit, and permanently archived on the walls of the White House," a user said.

A second user commented, "It’s like handing a flashlight to a man-child: he accidentally torches the entire house, then moonwalks through the ashes, high-fiving himself for “inventing the ultimate disco ball."

"Not AI, not satire—just a masterclass in self-mythology, framed and hung in the White House," a third user said. Another user asked, "What a spiteful guy.... And if he is at it then why is he not talking about George W Bush and his crimes?"