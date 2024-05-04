SHOCKING: 4 dead bodies of babies found in freezer of Boston woman’s apartment, no charges filed against her

In a shocking revelation, US District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced that no charges will be filed against a woman in connection with a chilling case 2022 case when dead bodies of four babies were found in the freezer of her Boston apartment.

The announcement comes after a lengthy investigation into the case, that has been described by Hayden as "one of the most complex, unusual, and perplexing cases" he has ever encountered.

69-year-old Alexis Aldamir was the main suspect in the investigation which raised numerous questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the babies.

Despite the high efforts of law enforcement, Hayden expressed that no major evidence has been found against Aldamir.

"This investigation, which is one of the most complex, unusual, and perplexing that this office has ever encountered, is now complete. While we have some answers, there are many elements of this case that will likely never be answered," Hayden stated in a release, as reported by NBC News.

"We will never know exactly where or when the four babies found in Alexis Aldamir's apartment were born. We will never know if the four babies were born alive, and we will never know exactly what happened to them. We will never know how Alexis Aldamir concealed her pregnancies, or why she chose to do so," he added.

In 2022, a guy had reported to the authorities that his wife had discovered the infants in a freezer in their South Boston apartment when she was doing some cleaning the fridge for the man's sister. She found two male and two female infants frozen inside foil wrapped shoe boxes. The four newborns were revealed to be siblings after their DNA testing, the NBC reported.

However, the cause of their death couldn’t be determined during the postmortem. Additionally, it was revealed that there was no scientific way to figure out how long the babies had been frozen.

Further DNA testing revealed that the infants' most probable father was a guy who passed away in 2011. Additionally, investigators discovered that the mother and the kids' father had five children together, one of whom was placed for adoption. According to Mr. Hayden, there was only one birth record discovered.