‘Stopped 8 wars in 10 months’: Trump repeats claim; says ‘tariff’ is his favourite word

US President Donald Trump, reiterated for the umpteenth time that he had stopped eight wars in 10 months. In his address to the nation, Trump also said that “tariffs” was his favourite word in English.

“I have restored American strength, settled eight wars in 10 months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat and ended the war in Gaza - bringing for the first time in 3,000 years peace to the Middle East and secured the release of the hostages, both living and the dead,” he said in his speech.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Trump has repeated often that he resolved multiple wars including the India-Pakistan conflict. Even though the Indian government has stood its ground and insisted that there was no third party involved in the ceasefire talks with Islamabad, Trump has not paid any heed to the clarification. Not only that, he has publicly stated that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts towards peace.

Moreover, lambasting the Joe Biden administration, Trump added, “Here at home we are bringing our economy back from ruin. The last administration and their allies in the Congress looted our treasury for trillions of dollars, driving our price and everything at levels never seen before. I am bringing the high prices down, and bringing them down very fast.”

Advertisement

Trump said he has brought in record-breaking $18 trillion of investment into the US. “Much of this success has been accomplished by tariffs; my favourite word – tariffs, which for many decades have been used successfully by other countries against us. But not anymore. Companies know that if they build in America, there are no tariffs. That's why they are coming home to the USA in record numbers. They are building factories and plants at levels we haven't seen,” he said.

The US administration has imposed tariffs on all of its trading partners, including India, which has been tariffed in the highest bracket of 50 per cent, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for purchases of Russian oil. Despite trade talks with New Delhi, Washington has not paused the tariffs.

Advertisement

Trump also put up plaques highlighting the failures of past US presidents along with their portraits.