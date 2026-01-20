Trade war warning: Trump threatens 200% tariff on French wines, champagnes over Gaza Peace Board snub

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened that he would impose a massive tariff of 200 per cent on French wines and champagnes after Emmanuel Macron refused to join the proposed Gaza Peace Board.

When reporters told him that Macron declined the invitation to join the proposed peace board for Gaza, he said that "nobody wants him because he will be out of office very soon".

Advertisement

"I'll put a 200 per cent tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he'll join," Trump was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.

Why did Macron decline to join the proposed Gaza Peace Board?

Macron had declined to join the proposed Gaza Peace Board as he believes that the charter goes beyond Gaza, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

He also reportedly thinks that the board seems to emerge as an alternative to the UNSC, leading France to turn down the invitation. Macron refused to come aboard because of the $1 billion permanent membership fee, which could also be the reason that other European leaders are hesitant to join the board.

Macron-Trump's viral exchange

He said in a now-viral text conversation with Trump, "My friend, we are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland."

Advertisement

As per this exchange, Macron offered to set up a G7 meeting after the Davos Summit. "I can set up a G7 meeting after Davos in Paris on Thursday afternoon. I can invite the Ukrainians, the Danish, the Syrians, and the Russians in the margins," the exchange read.

He also invited Trump for an official dinner in Paris before the latter heads back to the US.

About the Gaza Peace Board

The Board of Peace is a US-led intergovernmental organisation established by the Trump administration to manage global conflict resolution and reconstruction. Chaired by Trump, the board includes high-profile members such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, businessman and former Senior Advisor to the US President Jared Kushner, and former British PM Tony Blair.

Advertisement

Proposed in September last year, the board was meant to oversee the second phase of the US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza after the end of the two-year-long conflict.

At present, its role is to supervise the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, a technocratic government in Palestine, and manage the territory's reconstruction as well as the disarmament of Hamas.