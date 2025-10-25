The Trump administration has prepared a new set of sanctions targeting critical areas of Russia’s economy, signaling Washington’s readiness to escalate pressure if President Vladimir Putin continues to delay ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine, Reuters reported citing a US official and another person familiar with the matter.

US officials have also conveyed to European counterparts that Washington supports the European Union’s proposal to use frozen Russian assets to purchase American-made weapons for Kyiv. Within the US government, early discussions are underway about potentially leveraging Russian assets held domestically to fund Ukraine’s war effort, the report added.

Advertisement

While it remains unclear whether the administration will move ahead with these measures immediately, officials say the options reflect a broad and flexible sanctions toolkit developed since Trump returned to office in January. The president announced his first sanctions against Russia earlier this week.

Trump, who has sought to position himself as a global peacemaker, acknowledged that resolving Russia’s more than three-year war in Ukraine has proven more difficult than he anticipated.

European allies — long accustomed to Trump’s oscillation between conciliatory and confrontational tones toward Putin — are watching closely and weighing their own next steps. One senior US official told Reuters that Washington hopes European partners will take the lead on the next major move, possibly through new sanctions or tariffs.

As per the report, Trump intends to pause for a few weeks to gauge Moscow’s reaction to the latest sanctions, which targeted Russian oil giants Lukoil and Rosneft. The announcement drove oil prices up by more than $2 a barrel, forcing key buyers in China and India to seek alternative crude supplies.

Advertisement

Banking & Energy in the crosshairs

Among the additional sanctions being prepared are measures aimed at Russia’s banking sector and the infrastructure critical to exporting its oil, Reuters report added.

Last week, Ukrainian officials presented the US with new sanctions proposals, including one that would cut all Russian banks off from dollar-based transactions. It is unclear how seriously the administration is considering these requests.

Meanwhile, the US Senate has revived efforts to pass a bipartisan sanctions package that has been stalled for months. Trump is reportedly open to backing the bill, though such an endorsement is not expected this month, a source said.

The Treasury Department declined to comment on the matter.

In Moscow, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, expressed optimism that the US, Ukraine, and Russia are “close to a diplomatic solution” to end the war.

Advertisement

From Washington, Halyna Yusypiuk, spokesperson for Ukraine’s embassy, welcomed the recent sanctions move but refrained from further comment.

Suggested headline options:

Trump Administration Gears Up for New Round of Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine War

U.S. Considers Banking and Oil Sanctions as Putin Stalls on Ukraine Peace

Trump Balances Peace Rhetoric with New Economic Pressure on Moscow

Washington, Allies Weigh Next Moves as Oil Prices Surge After Russian Sanctions