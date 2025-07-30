Tsunami warning in US: California, Hawaii, Alaska face imminent 3-meter wave threat after Russia quake

A catastrophic 8.8-magnitude earthquake has struck off Russia’s eastern coast, prompting a full-scale tsunami warning across the entire U.S. West Coast, with immediate evacuation orders issued for vulnerable coastal areas.
The quake, originally listed as 8.0, was upgraded to 8.7 and now 8.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It hit at 6:24 p.m. local time, about 315 miles southwest of Bering Island at a depth of 46 miles. The seismic shock has triggered tsunami alerts stretching from California to Alaska to Hawaii, and aftershocks as strong as 6.9 have rattled the region.
Immediate Threat Zones Named:
The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center has issued an active warning for the entire West Coast, including:
Tsunami wave arrival is expected between 11:20 p.m. and 1:05 a.m. Pacific Time. In California, specific impact times include:
Wave heights could exceed 3 meters (10 feet) in worst-case scenarios. Authorities caution that the first wave may not be the largest, and multiple, increasingly destructive waves may follow.
Evacuations in Progress:
"Dangerous tsunami waves are imminent or already occurring," the National Tsunami Warning Center said. “Evacuate coastal areas NOW. Do not wait for visual confirmation.”
Hawaii Under Direct Threat:
Hawaii’s tsunami watch was upgraded to a full warning at 1:33 p.m. HST. Waves could strike as early as 7:17 p.m. Tuesday local time, with northern islands especially at risk.
What We Know So Far:
IMMEDIATE ACTION FOR WEST COAST RESIDENTS:
This is a fast-evolving, dangerous situation. Emergency authorities are clear: Do not underestimate this threat. The ocean may appear calm before the waves strike. Take immediate action to protect yourself and your family.