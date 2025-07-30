Tsunami warning in US: California, Hawaii, Alaska face imminent 3-meter wave threat after Russia quake

A catastrophic 8.8-magnitude earthquake has struck off Russia’s eastern coast, prompting a full-scale tsunami warning across the entire U.S. West Coast, with immediate evacuation orders issued for vulnerable coastal areas.

The quake, originally listed as 8.0, was upgraded to 8.7 and now 8.8, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It hit at 6:24 p.m. local time, about 315 miles southwest of Bering Island at a depth of 46 miles. The seismic shock has triggered tsunami alerts stretching from California to Alaska to Hawaii, and aftershocks as strong as 6.9 have rattled the region.

Immediate Threat Zones Named:

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center has issued an active warning for the entire West Coast, including:

Seattle

San Francisco

Los Angeles

San Diego

Portland

Eureka

Astoria

Tsunami wave arrival is expected between 11:20 p.m. and 1:05 a.m. Pacific Time. In California, specific impact times include:

Los Angeles Harbor: 11:20 p.m. PT

Newport Beach: 11:25 p.m. PT

Oceanside: 11:20 p.m. PT

Wave heights could exceed 3 meters (10 feet) in worst-case scenarios. Authorities caution that the first wave may not be the largest, and multiple, increasingly destructive waves may follow.

Evacuations in Progress:

Alaska has already been elevated to full tsunami warning status, with evacuation orders issued for:

Attu

Samalga Pass

Shemya (waves expected at 4:46 p.m. AKDT)

Adak (waves expected at 5:46 p.m. AKDT)

"Dangerous tsunami waves are imminent or already occurring," the National Tsunami Warning Center said. “Evacuate coastal areas NOW. Do not wait for visual confirmation.”

Hawaii Under Direct Threat:

Hawaii’s tsunami watch was upgraded to a full warning at 1:33 p.m. HST. Waves could strike as early as 7:17 p.m. Tuesday local time, with northern islands especially at risk.

What We Know So Far:

The quake epicenter is southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

Aftershocks include a 6.9 in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, a 6.3 in Vilyuchinsk, and a 5.6 in Severo-Kuril’sk.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services says it is “monitoring any potential impacts” to California.

IMMEDIATE ACTION FOR WEST COAST RESIDENTS:

Evacuate all low-lying and coastal areas immediately

Stay off beaches, marinas, piers, and waterfront roads

Move to high ground—do not wait

Monitor NOAA and local emergency alerts

Remain in safe zones until the all-clear is officially issued

This is a fast-evolving, dangerous situation. Emergency authorities are clear: Do not underestimate this threat. The ocean may appear calm before the waves strike. Take immediate action to protect yourself and your family.