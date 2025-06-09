US, Chinese officials exchange barbs at event over trade

US and Chinese officials exchanged barbs at an event in Shanghai, with the US official commenting on the unbalanced nature of the nations’ economic relationship and a Chinese official calling it a prejudiced view.

Scott Walker, consul general of US consulate in Shanghai told a gathering of US businesses which were celebrating the 110th anniversary of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) that the US-China economic relationship had been unbalanced and non-reciprocal “for far too long”. "We want an end to discriminatory actions and retaliation against US companies in China," he said.

Chen Jing, a Shanghai Communist Party official, whose speech followed Walker’s directly, said, "I believe the consul general's view is prejudiced, ungrounded and not aligning with the phone call of our heads of states last night.”

Before this interaction, US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had held a long-anticipated call on Thursday amid the ongoing trade tensions between the two countries to address weeks of disputes, including a conflict over critical minerals known as rare earths. Both nations were engaged in a trade war leading to imposition of high tariffs.

On May 12, the two countries agreed to a 90-day truce to roll back some tariffs, but broader issues remain unresolved. Trump has accused China of violating the agreement.

Eric Zheng, president of AmCham Shanghai, which represents over 1,000 companies, said many businesses have paused decision-making due to uncertainty. He called for clear and lasting commitments from both governments to help companies plan for the future.