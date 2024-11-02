US elections 2024: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris - who would be victorious in November 5 polls? Here's what ChatGPT predicted

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, where Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are seeing a close fight, many international analysts have chosen their favourites. Recent polling data indicates a tight race in battleground states between the two candidates. Strategists from both parties note that former president Trump is either matching or slightly exceeding his performance from the 2020 election in battleground districts in blue states, The New York Times reported.

While Vice President Harris is projected to perform similarly to President Biden in key districts in the Midwest. Additionally, there is an expectation that suburban voters will continue to trend away from Mr. Trump, a trend that benefited Democrats in regaining control of the House in 2018.

The last two House election cycles were characterized by a prevailing belief leading up to Election Day that ultimately proved to be incorrect. In 2020, Democrats anticipated gaining more seats to strengthen their majority, but were instead surprised by losses. Similarly, in 2022, Republicans anticipated a "red wave" that would secure a significant majority, but ultimately only gained control of the House by a slim margin.

In order to gain a better understanding of the prevailing traits, British gambling firm Bonus Code Bets asked ChatGPT to analyse potential outcomes of the US elections. Surprisingly, ChatGPT provided intriguing insights on state-specific possibilities, emphasising critical swing states.

ChatGPT claims on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump

The crucial swing states in the United States play a critical role in determining the outcome of the 2024 Presidential elections. These states are strategically important in the Electoral College, where candidates must secure a majority to win. Surprisingly, ChatGPT has projected that Harris will emerge victorious in key swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada. This prediction is based on the publicly available data and inputs fed into the AI language model. According to ChatGPT, it is possible that Trump could win Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina in the upcoming election.

ChatGPT's election prediction

ChatGPT may not be viewed as a reliable predictor of election outcomes due to its lack of consideration for human factors and reliance on past election data as a basis for its forecasts. The current voter mindset in the US remains uncertain, and AI models rely on existing data and past election outcomes. As a result, the outcome of the upcoming elections on November 5th remains uncertain.