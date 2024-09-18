US Elections 2024: With political violence growing, US intensifies security efforts ahead of presidential polls

As political violence rises, US election officials are ramping up security efforts for the upcoming November 5 presidential election, aiming to safeguard both voters and workers while ensuring the integrity of the ballot-counting process. Concerns have escalated due to rising threats of political violence, including two assassination attempts on Republican nominee Donald Trump, alongside attacks targeting election offices since 2020.

In response, many regions, such as Cobb County, Georgia, have introduced heightened security measures like panic buttons at polling stations and a stronger law enforcement presence. These precautions followed an incident in March during Georgia’s presidential primary when an armed voter created panic at a polling location. Though the situation was resolved peacefully, Cobb County’s election director, Tate Fall, took the experience as a wake-up call. “It’s so easy for things to spiral out of control,” Fall said.

Jen Easterly, head of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, expressed frustration over the increasing violence against election workers. “They’re not in it for the pay but because they believe in protecting democracy,” she said, as reported by AP. Harassment of election offices has ranged from shootings and swatting attacks to dangerous mail containing fentanyl. As a result, many offices have enhanced their defenses, installing bulletproof glass, badge readers, and surveillance systems, while also training workers to handle hazardous materials.

Dean Logan, who oversees Los Angeles County’s elections, stressed the importance of making voters feel secure about casting their ballots, particularly in light of the tense protests during the 2020 election in cities like Detroit. In places like Durham County, North Carolina, and Washoe County, Nevada, election officials have incorporated security drills and detailed emergency plans as standard practice ahead of this year’s vote.

In Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County, security now occupies 40% of election staff’s time, according to County Manager Romilda Crocamo. She noted that heightened emotions during election seasons often pose a risk of escalation. Nevertheless, officials nationwide are carefully balancing their security measures with the need to maintain open, welcoming polling sites.

These efforts underscore the lessons learned from the challenges faced in 2020, with officials determined to keep voters assured that the upcoming election will remain safe, secure, and free from intimidation.