US Senate votes to curb Trump’s military action in Venezuela

The US Senate voted on Thursday to move forward with a resolution that would bar President Donald Trump from undertaking further military action in Venezuela without explicit Congressional authorisation. The procedural measure passed with a 52 to 47 vote, with several Republicans joining Democrats in support. This action comes as questions persist regarding the future of US involvement in Venezuela.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The resolution is designed to reinforce Congress's constitutional authority to oversee American military engagement abroad, specifically in relation to the ongoing crisis in Venezuela. Lawmakers emphasised the necessity of ensuring that additional operations receive legislative endorsement, with advocates pointing to recent decisions by the Trump administration as justification for the measure. The Senate's move underscores bipartisan concerns about unchecked executive power in matters of military intervention.

Prior to the Senate vote, President Trump gave an interview to the New York Times in which he suggested that US oversight in Venezuela could continue for an extended period. Asked about the potential length of American involvement, Trump replied, "Only time will tell" and added, "I would say much longer." He asserted, "We will rebuild it in a very profitable way.”

Advertisement

Alongside remarks about Venezuela, President Trump indicated a shift in tone regarding Colombia, Venezuela’s neighbouring country. Trump appeared to rescind previous threats of military action against Colombia, inviting the country's leftist leader to Washington despite having previously criticised him.

Top opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s movement, alongside other opposition figures and advocacy groups, has continued to call for the release of those detained since the US seizure of former leader Nicolás Maduro. According to the local rights group Foro Penal, there are currently 863 political prisoners in Venezuela, including politicians, activists, demonstrators arrested after the disputed 2024 election, and journalists.