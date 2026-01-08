US to ‘buy’ Greenland? Marco Rubio to meet Denmark leaders next week

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Danish leaders next week as the United States pursues President Donald Trump's aim of acquiring Greenland. The meeting comes amid heightened diplomatic exchanges between the US and European allies concerned about Washington's intentions regarding the mineral-rich Arctic island.

The discussions are expected to address concerns raised by Denmark and its European partners and clarify the US position following recent statements from senior American officials. Despite Denmark's long-standing alliance with the US, the proposal to purchase Greenland has sparked controversy on both sides of the Atlantic.

Two treaties, signed in 1951 and 2023, grant the US military extensive access to Greenland. However, President Trump argues that further measures are necessary for American security interests. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "All options are always on the table for President Trump ... the president's first option always has been diplomacy."

During a classified congressional briefing, Rubio confirmed the administration’s goal remains to buy Greenland but did not rule out alternative methods. On military action, Rubio said, "as a diplomat, which is what I am now, and what we work on, we always prefer to settle it in different ways – that included in Venezuela," indicating a preference for negotiation over force.

The US interest in Greenland follows the recent military operation in Venezuela, which has raised concerns about Washington’s willingness to use force abroad. European leaders, including those from France and Germany, are working on a collective response. Britain, France, Germany, and Canada have expressed support for Denmark and Greenland, rejecting any annexation. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also reaffirmed the UK's stance in talks with President Trump, while German officials confirmed close cooperation with European countries and Denmark.

European Union Council President Antonio Costa affirmed the EU’s support for Denmark and Greenland and the upholding of international law. NATO allies have raised the issue at the North Atlantic Council. Johannes Koskinen, chair of Finland’s parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, called to consider whether the US should be held to jointly agreed plans rather than pursuing unilateral ambitions.

Meanwhile, France Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Rubio himself had “discarded the idea that what just happened in Venezuela could happen in Greenland.”

Greenland’s strategic location between Europe and North America is vital for US missile defence and resource interests.

To ease tensions, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt have sought an urgent meeting with Rubio. Rasmussen said on social media, "We would like to add some nuance to the conversation," adding, "The shouting match must be replaced by a more sensible dialogue. Now."

Greenlandic parliamentarian Aaja Chemnitz stated, "Greenland has never been for sale and never will be for sale," describing US officials not ruling out military intervention as "completely appalling."