Trump wants to buy Greenland, not seize through military action: Rubio tells lawmakers

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reportedly told US lawmakers that Donald Trump aims to acquire Greenland through negotiations and not through imminent military action. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Rubio made the remarks during a closed-door briefing with congressional leaders.

Despite White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stating that “acquiring” Greenland was a national security priority of the US, Rubio downplayed concerns that Trump would use military action.

As per the report, Rubio said that the administration’s objective was to pressure Denmark into negotiations over Greenland, and not to forcibly seize the territory through military action.

Trump's push for US’ control over Greenland has brought renewed attention to Arctic geopolitics and resource security. Trump has emphasised that US acquisition of the island is necessary to counter Russian and Chinese influence in the region and secure access to vital minerals, sparking concern among allies.

Trump stated that the United States "needs Greenland from the standpoint of national security". The comment, made to reporters aboard Air Force One, has intensified debate about potential changes in US military posture in the Arctic.

Following questions from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about possible military action in Greenland and elsewhere, Senator Marco Rubio provided a briefing intended to allay fears of imminent conflict. The administration, however, has given mixed signals regarding its intentions.

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to Trump, said in a television interview that he would not rule out military action over Greenland, stating, "nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland”.

The prospect of US military action has alarmed NATO allies, with members warning that an attack on Greenland, an autonomous territory within Denmark and a NATO partner, could risk the future of the alliance.

European officials told The Wall Street Journal that there are no clear signs the US is preparing an invasion. Nevertheless, apprehension about potential American aggression has led six European leaders to join Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in calling for "collective work" with the United States on Arctic security.