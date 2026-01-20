US to deploy aircraft to Greenland base as Trump’s bid for Arctic territory fuels tensions

The United States is moving to bolster its military presence in the Arctic, announcing that aircraft will be deployed to a key base in Greenland even as tensions sharpen over President Donald Trump’s push to acquire the territory.

Aircraft “will soon arrive” at Pituffik Space Base, according to the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD), which said the deployment is part of long-planned regional defence operations rather than a sudden escalation.

“Along with aircraft operating from bases in the continental United States and Canada, they will support various long-planned NORAD activities,” the command said in a post on X, citing “enduring defence cooperation” with Canada and Denmark.

NORAD stressed that the activity had been coordinated with Denmark and that Greenland’s government had been informed in advance. While the military did not specify when the aircraft would arrive, the timing has drawn scrutiny as Trump intensifies pressure on European allies over Greenland.

Trump's sweeping tariffs

That pressure has largely come through trade. Trump has threatened sweeping tariffs, starting at 10% from February 1 and rising to 25% by June, on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland unless the United States is allowed to buy Greenland. He has said the measures would remain in force until an agreement is reached.

The remarks have triggered a sharp political response across Europe. Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, said on Monday that Greenland “is not for sale”.

“Europe supports Denmark and the people of Greenland. We do so united in our resolve,” Metsola said, adding that Greenland’s sovereignty and territorial integrity “need to be respected”.

“That fact will not change,” she said, while signalling the European Union’s readiness to keep diplomatic channels open. “Europe will always be open to continue to discuss in a spirit of mutual respect.”

Denmark moves troops to Greenland

Denmark has also stepped up its own security posture, moving a significant number of additional troops to Greenland to strengthen the island’s defence, according to Danish authorities.

At the alliance level, Copenhagen is pushing for a wider NATO role. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Denmark has proposed that NATO launch surveillance operations in Greenland, with the backing of the Arctic island’s authorities, following talks with Mark Rutte.