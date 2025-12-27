Winter storm batters US travel: 1,800+ flights cancelled, major delays continue

Severe winter storms disrupted peak holiday travel across the United States on Friday, resulting in the cancellation of over 1,800 flights and delays to tens of thousands more journeys.

Airlines and airports across the Northeast and Midwest advised passengers to expect significant disruption as hazardous weather conditions affected operations at major hubs such as John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

As of 4:04 p.m. Eastern Time, data from FlightAware confirmed 1,802 cancellations and 22,349 delays nationwide. JetBlue Airways reported the highest number of cancelled flights at 225, followed by Delta Air Lines with 186, Republic Airways with 155, American Airlines with 96, and United Airlines with 82.

The National Weather Service indicated that Winter Storm Devin would continue to create dangerous travel conditions from the Great Lakes through northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England into Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center forecast 4 to 8 inches of snowfall from upstate New York to the Tri-State area, including New York City and Long Island.

Southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, parts of Pennsylvania, and southeast New York faced winter storm warnings, with forecasters suggesting up to 9 inches of snow in these regions. Ice and snow created hazardous roads, increasing the risk of travel disruption.

Winter storm warnings and advisories extended across much of the United States, reaching from California and Nevada in the west to Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York in the east. Multiple states were under alert for dangerous winter weather.

Forecasters anticipated heavy snowfall in parts of California, with elevations above 8,000 feet in Mono County expecting 1 to 3 feet, while lower areas and US Highway 395 could see 4 to 12 inches. The storm coincided with one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Matt Rogers, president of the Commodity Weather Group, said, "La Nina winters are notorious for their volatility, and we are certainly getting a healthy serving of that this holiday season."

New York and New Jersey declared states of emergency on Friday afternoon. New Jersey and Pennsylvania imposed commercial vehicle restrictions on key highways. Officials urged travellers to avoid non-essential journeys due to dangerous road conditions.