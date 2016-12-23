Amid cash crunch, Nigerian held with Rs 54 lakh. All in new notes!

A Nigerian national has been apprehended at Coimbatore airport with about Rs 54 lakh in new notes today.

He took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here and was intercepted by CISF officials.

Officials said the incident was reported at about 2:30 AM when CISF personnel intercepted the Nigerian, identified as T C Chuwutebelu, who reached the airport here to travel to Coimbatore.

"He was allowed to travel after information was shared with Income Tax department officials. They apprehended him at Coimbatore airport.

"A total cash of over Rs 58 lakh was detected with the Nigerian, with Rs 53.78 lakh being in new currency and Rs 4.29 lakh in old notes," they said.