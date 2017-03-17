Biggest risk is not taking any risk and Narendra Modi government is taking risks: Anand Mahindra

Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai on Friday, the chairman and managing director of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra praised the central government for 'taking risks'.

"The biggest risk is not taking any risk and this government is taking risk whether it is demonetisation, Skill India, Make in India or other projects," Mahindra said.

India has possibly now become the best manufacturing hub and this is the proof that 'Make in India' is a success, Anand Mahindra said.

"Why would we not want Make In India. The objective is laudable. Is it working? Yes, it is beginning to work," he added.

Commenting on the current state of jobs in the economy, Mahindra said that if the private investment is lagging, the public investment has to step up.

Batting for a 'Shenzen model', Mahindra said our country needs SEZs on both sides if it wants manufacturers to invest in the country.

Answering a question on whether he would invest in states like Bihar, Mahindra said, there is no rocket science in understanding why investors go where they go, "At the end we want a leadership who delivers, then I am very comfortable in investing in a state like Bihar as well."