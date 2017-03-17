MODI stands for 'Making of developed India', says M Venkaiah Naidu

Speaking at India Today Conclave 2017 in Mumbai, Union Minister For Urban Development And Poverty Alleviation M Venkaiah Naidu said that a new urban renaissance taking place in the country.

Speaking on various initiatives taken by the government to improve infrastructure, Naidu said, "Smart City means livable city. PM Modi told me cities should be picked through a competition based on various parameters."

"CITY means Civic Infrastructure To You, which most the cities have been lacking. Our government's aim to revive that infrastructure," Naidu added.

In 1975, Indira Gandhi was kind enough to put all of us in jail. The good thing that happened that year was the birth of India Today magazine, Naidu said.

I was told to focus on basics, like shortage of drinking water, cleanliness and many. My message to all working under me is my cooperation depends on yours operations otherwise there will be suppression, said Naidu.

Smart cities will take time, can't happen overnight. Housing for all by 2022 will be a reality and this is all what Smart City idea is all about, said Naidu.

The Union Minister also compared MODI to Making of developed India.