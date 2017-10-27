YES Bank Q2 earnings: Stock cracks up to 10 percent post rise in bad loans

Private sector lender YES Bank's stock fell up to 10 percent in morning trade today after the bank reported a massive rise in net non-performing assets during its Q2 earnings.

Even as the bank reported a 25 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 1,002 crore, YES Bank's net NPAs rose nearly three-fold to Rs 1,543.26 crore in Q2FY2018 from Rs 545.31 crore in Q1FY2018 . The incremental outstanding net NPAs is almost equivalent to its reported net profit of Rs 1,002.73 crore in Q2 FY2018.

 YES Bank's non-performing assets (NPA) ratio rose more than 100 percent to 1.82 per cent of total loans, wrecked by the RBI's risk based supervision (RBS) finding a divergence or under-reporting of Rs 6,355 crore of assets which should have been classified as NPAs.  For the third straight year, the regulator has found a divergence in the bank's NPA classification.

At 11:29 am, the stock was trading 8.23 percent or 27 points lower at 304.15 level on the BSE. The stock is down 73 percent on an year-to-date basis.

On an yearly basis, the YES Bank stock is down 75 percent. The bank's net interest income rose to Rs 1,890 crore in Q2.

