1,353% return in 5 years: Here are the 15 most expensive stocks and their performances

Sensex ended the month at Rs 31,730, 2.5 per cent below its closing in the of month July. Though Sensex had started the August month at its all-time high, it stayed in consolidation mood for whole month thereafter. While the index is still over 31,000 levels, we did a quick exercise to find out the most expensive stocks listed on Indian exchanges and how much money have they made for investors in the last one year and in the last five years.

The data used here was accessed from Ace Equity. Latest closing price of companies, which traded on August 28, 2017, were considered for our exercise. There were 3,584 such companies and then the list was sorted to take out 15 most expensive stocks.

The outcome

You can either buy a bike or an Apple iPhone or one share of MRF Ltd. One share of MRF costs Rs 62,954 as on August 28, 2017. MRF crossed Rs 60,000 on March 27, this year for the very first time. The second stock in the most expensive list is Rasoi Ltd, which is almost half of the MRF share's price. Rasoi Group has its interests in consumer durables, auto components, real estate and OTC healthcare products. It touched a 52 week-high at Rs 49,600.

Other stocks in the list, which are over Rs 15,000 per share, include Eicher Motors, Bosch, Shree Cement and Page Industries. Read through the charts to look at returns generated by these top 15 expensive stocks.