Bharat 22 ETF's subscription in progress: Should you invest?

The subscription for Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is in progress. The PSU ETF made its debut on Tuesday as a part of the Narendra Modi government's move to boost its divestment drive.

Compared to its counterpart CPSE ETF which was launched in March 2014, the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) is more diversified with blue chips such as ONGC, SBI, IOC, Nalco, BPCL, NTPC and Bank of Baroda as well as SUUTI shares in entities such as ITC, Axis Bank and L&T.

The ETF's expense ratio is 0.0095 percent. A discount of three percent is available for all categories of investors. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is the fund manager for the ETF.

"We believe the ETF offers an attractive long-term investment opportunity to partake in the India growth story by way of a diversified blend of companies spread across several sectors and are available at attractive valuation and a good subscription discount," ICICI Prudential AMC managing director and CEO Nimesh Shah said.

The fund, which is expected to fetch around Rs 8,000 crore for the government, will close for subscription tomorrow.

However, experts believe that this fund is not for the common investors. "Ideally, such funds are for more evolved investors. For a common investors it is better to stick to diversified funds. While Bharat 22 is more diversified as compared to CPSE ETF but it is still a thematic fund with PSU focus. And in time like these when markets have run up quite a bit, it would be prudent for investors to stick to diversified funds and invest systematically," says Anil Rego, CEO & Founder, Right Horizons.

"Not more than 10 per cent of your total financial portfolio in one ETF scheme," says Anil Chopra, Group Director, Bajaj Capital. "All in all Bharat 22 is not a very great fund to be excited about and only evolved investors with a long-term exposure can put some partial money in this fund," added Rego.

On Tuesday, the ETF comprising 22 companies received robust response from anchor investors. The issue attracted bids with the portion reserved for them getting subscribed six times to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore on the opening day.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund-managed Bharat 22 ETFs new fund offer (NFO) has a size of over Rs 8,000 crore.

LIC, Bank of India, SBI Pension Fund, EPFO and HDFC Ergo Insurance among others have put in bids. As much as 25 per cent of total issue size, or Rs 2,000 crore, was reserved for anchor investors who put in bids worth about Rs 12,000 crore, ICICI Prudential MF said. The NFO received subscriptions from across the board including mutual funds, foreign portfolio investors, insurance and retirement funds.

