Markets hit all-time highs: Sensex touches lifetime high of 30,189, Nifty races towards 9,400

10.21 am:

Leading the market rally was HUL suring over 4.47 per cent followed by Bharti Airtel surging 3.14 per cent on the BSE.



On the NSE index too, the two scrips were leading gainers.



10.19 am:

Sensex zooms over 250 points touching a lifetime high of 30,188.



Nifty is seen inching towards 9,400, currently trading at 9,385.60, up 68.75 points (0.74%)



9.22 am:

Indian benchmark indices opened on a positive note with the Sensex hitting 30,000 at the strike of the opening bell.

Sensex was trading at 30,019.49, up 86.24 points (0.29%) while the Nifty ws trading at 9,350.05, up 33.20 points (0.36%).

BSE Bank Index and Nifty Bank opened in the green as well with a positive bias.

Currency market will remain shut on the account of Buddha Purnima.

Among the top gainers were heavyweights Hindustan Unilever, M&M, Maruti and Reliance on the BSE 30.

On the NSE Nifty Grasim, Bharti Airtel and Aurobindo Pharma were adding over 1 per cent to the index.

Cadila Health hit a new high today while Biocon was trading over 4 per cent higher.

Large Cap FMCG stocks are making a rally with Nestle gaining over 2.5 per cent.

After a poor Q4 result, Airtel dipped 0.43 per cent on the BSE.