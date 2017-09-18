Nifty closes at record high, Sensex rises 151 points on domestic buying, global cues

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Monday buoyed by domestic buying and positive global cues. Nifty ended at a record closing high on Monday as financials and automakers gained.

The NSE Nifty closed up 0.67 percent or 67 points at 10,153.10, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.47 percent or 151 points higher at 32,423.76, its highest in more than six weeks.

On the 30 stock Sensex, Bajaj Auto and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers, rising 3.57 per cent and 2.77 per cent, respectively.

Dixon Technologies, which listed on the bourses today, closed 6.16 percent or 167 .80 percent higher compared to the opening price.

It closed 63.81 percent higher at Rs 2892. 80 compared to the issue price. The stock listed at a premium of 54 percent to the issue price of Rs 1766 today morning.

The IPO received huge response from the investors from September 6 to September 8.

Bharat Road Network, a Srei Infrastructure initiative, made a tepid listing on the BSE and NSE on Monday.

The stock closed 1.59 percent higher at 208.15 level compared to its open price and 1.54 percent higher compared with its opening price.

Market breadth was positive with 1531 stocks closing higher compared with 1073 closing lower on the BSE.

On the BSE, auto index and capital goods were top gainers closing 304 points and 267 points higher on the BSE.



Global markets



Global stock markets rose Monday as investors looked ahead to a US Federal Reserve meeting and US President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations.

Germany's DAX rose 0.6 percent to 12,592.21 and France's CAC 40 gained 0. 4 percent to 5,234.68. London's FTSE 100 added 0.3 percent to 7,238.37. On Wall Street, the future for the Dow Jones industrial average gained 0.3 percent and that for the Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.2 percent.

ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,362.86 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.3 percent to 28,159.77. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Seoul's Kospi advanced 1.3 percent to 2,418.21 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.4 percent to 5,720.60. India's Sensex gained 0.6 percent to 32,472.62. Benchmarks in Taiwan, Singapore and Bangkok rose while New Zealand and Taiwan declined.