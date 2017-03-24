Market Live: Nifty rises above 9,100; Bank of India, ICICI Bank gain

12:56 pm: Shriram Transport Finance Company says allotted non-convertible debenture of face value of Rs 1 million each on private placement basis.



12:17 pm: Grasim Industries slips 2 percent to Rs 1,070-the stock is the top Nifty loser.



12:15 pm: Sensex rises more than 120 points, taking gains this year to 10.6 percent.



12:12 pm: Bank of India (4.70 percent) Bank of Baroda (4.22 percent), ICICI Bank (3.03 percent) were the top gainers on the BSE Bankex.



11:57 am: Bharti Airtel says gets members' nod for issue of unsecured/secured redeemable non-convertible debentures/bonds.



10:48 am: Bharti Airtel shares rose 2.32 percent in early trade before paring gains to trade around 1 percent higher at 10.39 a.m.; the company said on Thursday it will buy Tikona's 4G business.



10:37 am: On the BSE, KEC International (6.51 percent), VA Tech Wabag (4.25 percent) and REC Ltd (4.02 percent) were the top gainers.



09:43 am: Bank Nifty crosses 21,000 level after FM Arun Jaitley spoke about the resolution of NPAs of banks on Thursday.



9:30 am: Sensex, Nifty start at a higher note. Sensex up 54 points at 29386 level and Nifty higher by 11 points at 9097 level.

9:15 am: Asian stock markets are mixed Friday after a U.S. vote on a health care bill was delayed, raising doubts among investors over whether President Donald Trump can push through his business friendly agenda.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9 percent to 19,253.63 as buying picked up following recent losses. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.4 percent to 2,164.96 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.1 percent to 24,293.67. The Shanghai Composite index in mainland China crept up 0.1 percent to 3,252.71. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.0 percent to 5,764.50.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.1 percent to 2,345.96. The Dow was steady at 20,656.58. The Nasdaq composite edged 0.1 percent lower to 5,817.69. The Russell 2000 index, which tracks smaller companies, gained 0.6 percent to 1,353.43.

