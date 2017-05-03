Sensex slips below 30,000-mark, Nifty trades flat

12.33 PM:

US Fed is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates, but may drop hints on the possibility of a rate hike in June, reported Reuters.



12.26 pm:

BUZZING STOCKS



The benchmark indices turned flat with Lupin, Adani Ports, ICICI Bank and SBI leading the losses.



ICICI Bank was down 1 per cent ahead of its March-quarter earnings due later in the day.



Shares of Godrej Properties rallied 14 per cent after the company announced that it has sold over 1000 apartments across three new project launches since March 2017.

SpiceJet hit a record high of Rs 116.90, up 4 per cent on BSE in intra-day trade, surpassing its previous high of Rs 115 touched on September 5, 2005.

The stock has zoomed 104 per cent thus far in the calendar year 2017.

By comparison, Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation added 54 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively, during the same period.



9.20 am:

Auto stocks see a uptick in prices with Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp trading over 1 per cent higher.

Leading the Sensex was Power Grid, up 1.70 per cent.

On the NSE Nifty, Bharti Infratel is the top gainer, up 2 per cent while ITC was the top laggard down 0.75 per cent.

9.18 am:

The Indian benhmark indices opened on a positive note.

However, the market seems to be heading towards a flat range.

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 29,979.17, up 57.99 points (0.19%)

The Nifty was trading at 9,330.45, 16.65 points higher (0.18%)

9.15 am:

The Sensex opened at 30,020 at the strike of the opening bell while the Nifty50 held above 9,300-mark

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose on the back of strong global cues on Wednesday, as strong earnings and manufacturing data boosted risk appetite, while expectations that the Federal Reserve will signal a June rate increase later in the session lifted the dollar.

Hong Kong and South Korea are closed for the Buddha's birthday, and Japan is shut for the rest of the week for the Golden Week holiday.

Overnight, Wall Street closed higher, although Nasdaq futures fell alongside Apple shares in extended trading, after the company reported a surprise fall in iPhone sales for the second quarter.