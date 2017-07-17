Planning to open a fixed deposit? These large-cap funds are better options

The market is on a roll. On July 13, 2017, the index crossed the 32,000 level for the first time ever. The Nifty too is hovering above the 9,900 level and eyeing the 10,000 mark.

Over the last five years, the Sensex has gained over 86 percent. The market rally is likely to continue with the RBI expected to cut rates following June wholesale inflation falling to eight-month low of 0.90 percent and retail inflation falling to 1.54 percent.

While is it preferable to invest in markets at such high levels is debatable, with experts expected to give divergent views, we look at the top five large-cap funds (according to Morningstar). Their returns have also outclassed fixed deposits rates in recent times. Currently, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are offering 7.15 percent, 7.10 percent, 7 percent, 7 percent and 7 percent returns, respectively on fixed deposits of amounts less than Rs 1 crore.

Kotak Select Focus



This equity multi-cap fund had assets worth Rs 11,590 crore as on June 30, 2017. Its expense ratio on as on June 30, 2017 was 1.98 percent. The fund was launched on September 11, 2009 and has returned 15.76 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days.

The fund has given 26.08 percent return on an year-to-date basis. The fund's returns are benchmarked against Nifty 200 which delivered 22.66 percent returns for the same period.

For the last six months preceding June 15, 2017, the fund gave 22.20 percent, 27.99 percent, 19.69 percent and 22.76 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.

Mirae Asset India Opportunities Fund



The equity large cap fund had assets worth Rs 4030 crore as on June 30, 2017. Its expense ratio on as on June 30, 2017 was 2.31 percent. The fund was launched on April 4, 2008 and has returned 17.26 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days.

The fund has given 25.39 percent return on an year-to-date basis. The fund's returns are benchmarked against S&P BSE 200 which delivered 22.59 percent returns for the same period.

For the last six months preceding June 15, 2017, the fund gave 21.71 percent, 26.31 percent, 17.74 percent and 22.13 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.

DSP BlackRock Opportunities Fund



The equity multi cap fund had assets worth Rs 2771 crore crore as on June 30, 2017. Its expense ratio on as on June 30, 2017 was 2.51 percent. The fund was launched on May 16, 2000 and has returned 19.22 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days.

The fund has given 23.83 percent return on an year-to-date basis. The fund's returns are benchmarked against Nifty 500 which delivered 22.59 percent returns for the same period.

For the last six months preceding June 15, 2017, the fund gave 18.70 percent, 28.20 percent, 18.80 percent and 21.83 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.

SBI Bluechip



The equity large-cap fund had assets worth Rs 14,267 crore crore as on June 30, 2017. Its expense ratio on as on May 31, 2017 was 1.97 percent. The fund was launched on February 14, 2006 and has returned 11.92 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days.

The fund has given 21.37 percent return on an year-to-date basis. The fund's returns are benchmarked against S&P BSE 100 which delivered 22.09 percent returns for the same period.

For the last six months preceding June 15, 2017, the fund gave 18.05 percent, 17.67 percent, 17.05 percent and 21.06 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.

Kotak Opportunities Fund

The equity multi-cap fund had assets worth Rs 1655 crore crore as on June 30, 2017. Its expense ratio on as on May 31, 2017 was 2.13 percent. The fund was launched on September 9, 2004 and has returned 20.62 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days.

The fund has given 25.37 percent return on an year-to-date basis. The fund's returns are benchmarked against Nifty 500 which delivered 23.74 percent returns for the same period.

For the last six months preceding June 15, 2017, the fund gave 21.63 percent, 29.37 percent, 18.99 percent and 20.85 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.

