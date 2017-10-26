Sensex, Nifty close at fresh record highs amid optimism on Rs 9 lakh crore economic boost

The Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh record highs on Thursday with banking and infra sector stocks holding on to yesterday's gains on the back of government's Rs 2.11 lakh crore public sector bank's recapitalisation plan and Rs 7 lakh crore allocation for building highways across the country.

The Sensex rose 104 points to close above the 33,000 mark for the second consecutive day at 33,147 level on last day of October series.

The Nifty too rose 48 points to close above the 10,300 level for the first time. The index ended at 10,343 level in Thursday's trade.

The capital infusion of PSBs entails mobilisation of capital, with maximum allocation in the current year, to the tune of about Rs 2,11,000 crore over the next two years, through budgetary provisions of Rs 18,139 crore, and recapitalisation bonds to the tune of Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

The BSE bankex was almost unchanged at 28,329.12 level at the end of trade today, rising merely 1 point compared with yesterday's closing. It hit a new high of 28,341 level, rising 4.71 percent or 1274.44 points.

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank, top gainer in trade yesterday, rose 5.60 percent to 213 level on the BSE.

The BSE Bankex too hit a new high of 28,341 level, rising 4.71 percent or 1274.44 points.

SBI, Bank of Baroda which logged big gains yesterday fell over 1 per cent each in Thursday's trade.

The metal sector stocks too rallied with the BSE metal index rising 1.72 percent or 254 points to 14,988 level.

SAIL (14.41 percent), NMDC (5.12 percent) and National Aluminium rose 2.29 percent in Thursday's trade.

The BSE oil and gas index to rose 2.19 percent to 16556 level.

Market breadth was mixed with 1375 shares rising against 1326 falling on the BSE.