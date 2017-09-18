Sensex, Nifty trading higher on global cues; Dixon Technologies lists at 54% premium to issue price

The Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Monday after Asian stock markets rose as investors looked ahead to a US Federal Reserve policy meeting and President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations.

The weekend passed without any negative news emanating from North Korea which fueled positive market sentiments.

At 9:56 am, the Sensex was trading 208 points higher at 32483 level and the Nifty rose 78.10 points 10,162 level.

RattanIndia Power (8.49 percent) and Bombay Dyeing (5 percent) were the top gainers on the BSE.

On the 30 stock Sensex, Larsen and Toubro (2.20 percent), Bajaj Auto (1.86 percent) and Tata Motors (1.73 percent) were the top gainers.

Consumer electronics manufacturer Dixon Technologies listed on the market today at a 54 percent premium to the issue price.

Bharat Road Network, a Srei Infrastructure Finance company, listed on the bourses nearly 1 percent lower today.

Market breadth was positive with 1526 stocks rising against 492 falling on the BSE.



Global markets

The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,363.91 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.9 percent to 28,065.35. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. South Korea's Kospi added 1 percent to 2,410.83 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.5 percent to 5,724.50. Benchmarks in New Zealand and Singapore rose while the Philippines and Indonesia retreated.

WALL STREET

US stocks rose Friday, turning in one of their best weeks this year, as technology companies and banks gained. The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above 2,500 for the first time. The S&P gained 0.2 percent to a record 2,500.23. The Dow Jones industrial average 0.3 percent to 22,268.34, its fourth record close in a row. The Nasdaq composite added 0.3 percent to 6,448.47.