Sensex pares gains, Nifty trading flat; Future Retail top gainer on BSE

The Sensex pared early morning gains on Wednesday and the Nifty was trading flat Asian markets trading in green taking cues from overnight gains in US markets led by technology companies. At 11:04 am, the Sensex was up 26 points and the Nifty was trading merely 5 points lower at 10,321 level. Here are the key highlights, which will affect the market today.

12:00 pm: Global shares boosted by strong growth, low interest rates. MSCI's Asia-Pacific ex-Japan up 33 pct YTD, best since 2009. Oil rises on data showing bigger draw on inventory. US Treasury curve further flattens as near-term yields rise.

11:30 am: Camlin Fine Sciences says approved issue price of QIP at Rs 87 per equity share. Shares slip 1.2 percent to Rs 92.75.

11:15 am: An offshore support vessel sank 96 nautical miles off Mumbai coast on November 21, says Shipping Corporation of India.

11:00 am: Moody's says Indian corporates to see improved credit profiles in 2018. Disruptions from GST implementation will diminish and economic activity will recover, expect domestic GDP growth of around 7.6 percent in India.



10:46 am: Future Retail stock top gainer on BSE, rises 8.39 percent to 556 level.



10:30 am: Strides Shasun shares rise 0.44 percent to Rs 830. The firm says receives USFDA approval for acetazolamide tablets and product to be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US market.

10:15 am: Gati shares extend Tuesday's losses to slip 6.2 percent to Rs 125.

10:00 am: Shares in Indraprastha Gas Ltd slip 2.9 percent to Rs 300.

9: 46 am: Rating agency Fitch has forecast a stable outlook for the Indian real estate and expects that unsold stock will fall from peak level and the sector will see consolidation with the implementation of a new regulatory law. The agency said the unsold inventory for a sample of seven large developers increased to Rs 66,800 crore at the end of FY2017 from Rs 63,100 crore at the end of FY2016.



9:43 am: State-owned lender Bank of Baroda said it proposes to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through rights issue or private placement. The finance committee of the bank's board has approved the proposal, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

9: 40 am: Reliance Communications, NCC, Suzlon Energy, Pincon Spirit and Steel Exchange India are among the top traded shares by volume on the NSE.



9:39 am: Future Retail shares rise as much as 11.2 percent in early trade; now up 7.2 percent at Rs 553.

9:33 am: Adani Ports (1.78 percent), Mahindra and Mahindra (1.53 percent) and HDFC (1.13 percent) are the top gainers on Sensex.

9:30 am: While the Sensex rose 131 points to 33,610 level, the Nifty breached the key 10,350 mark and rose 32 points to 10,359 mark.

9: 19 am: The rupee has opened at 64.79 to the dollar versus its previous close of 64.895.

9:15 am: Asian shares joined a global rally and scaled a fresh decade peak on Wednesday as strong world growth and rising corporate profits lured hordes of investors into equities, while oil prices jumped on expectations of a production cut. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.8 percent and South Korea's KOSPI climbed 0.4 percent. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched higher towards critical chart level of 6,000 points.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced to record closing highs on Tuesday, while the Dow set a new intra-day high.

In Europe, markets closed in the green despite political concerns in Germany led by auto companies especially Volkswagen. Also UK to announce Budget 2017 today which could spice things up in the afternoon.

In the US, markets closed in green with S&P 500 touching record high of 2601.19 for the first time led by technology stocks and also backed by good earnings numbers from Medtronic, Hormel Foods and Dollar tree. Durable goods orders and Initial jobless claims scheduled today while markets will remain shut for Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow.

9:10 am: The Sensex and Nifty closed higher for a fourth straight day. The Sensex settled at 33,478.35, up 118.45 points, or 0.36%, while the Nifty 50 rose 28.15 points, or 0.27%, to close at 10,326.90. The FIIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs.727.01 crore while the DIIs were net buyers of stocks worth Rs.825.50 crore.