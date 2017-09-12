Sensex rises 276 points, Nifty records second-highest close on positive global cues

The Sensex and Nifty closed higher for the second consecutive day this week amid global stocks rising on easing of North Korea crisis and weakening of Hurricane Irma.

While the Sensex closed 276 points or 0.87 percent higher to 32,158 level, Nifty rose 87 points or 0.87 percent to 10,093.05 points. Today is the second best close for Nifty after August 2 when the index closed at 10,115 level.

Tata Motors (up 3.14 percent), Tata Steel (up 3.30 percent) were among the major market movers. Tata Steel was the top gainer on the 30-stock Sensex after the firm announced that it has concluded a new agreement under which its UK business stands separated from the 15-billion pound British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS).

Sun Pharma (3.17 percent), Tata Motors and Hindustan Unilever (2.26 percent) were among the top gainers on the Sensex.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank lost nearly half of its yesterday's gains to close 2.74 percent or 49 points lower at 1741.65 level on the BSE. Bharat Financial Inclusion too closed 0.03 percent lower at 967 level on the BSE. It hit an intra-day low of 954.15 points on profit-booking but eventually recovered losses to close marginally lower. On Monday, both stocks were the major market movers on news that IndusInd Bank and Bharat Financial have entered into exclusive talks for a potential strategic combination.

All Bank Nifty stocks except IndusInd Bank closed in the green.

Among sectoral indices, BSE healthcare, auto, oil and gas gained 220 points, 253 points and 250 points, respectively.

Market breadth was positive with 1455 stocks closing higher against 1146 stocks falling on the BSE.

GLOBAL MARKETS



France's CAC 40 edged up 0.3 percent to 5,191.40 in early trading, while Germany's DAX rose 0.4 percent to 12,521.93. Britain's FTSE 100 was also up, gaining 0.2 percent to 7,428.48. U.S. shares were set to drift higher, with Dow futures adding 0.2 percent to 22,052 and S&P 500 futures gaining 0.1 percent to 2,487.60.

ASIA'S DAY: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 1.2 percent to finish at 19,776.62, as a weaker yen helped boost sentiment. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.6 percent at 5,746.40, while South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.3 percent to 2,365.47. Hong Kong's Hang Seng inched down but was little changed at 27,944.98, while the Shanghai Composite gained nearly 0.1 percent to 3,379.49.

On Wall Street on Monday, U.S. S&P 500 Index surged over 1 percent to a record high close of 2,488 while MSCI's broadest gauge of the world's stock markets covering 47 markets also hit a new record high, having made its biggest gains in about two months.