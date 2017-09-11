Sensex rises nearly 200 points, Nifty closes above 10,000 level

The Nifty rose 0.7 percent on Monday to close above 10,000 points for the first time in more than a month, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki gained after an increase in the goods and services tax was less wide-ranging than expected.

The BSE Sensex climbed 0.61 percent or 194.64 points to 31,882.16, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 0.72 percent or 71.25 points to 10,006.05, closing above the 10,000 level for the first time since August 7.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki closed 2.15 percent higher. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank Ltd rallied 5.6 percent after saying it had entered into exclusive talks with Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd for a potential merger.

All BSE sectoral indices gained with the Sensex Next 50 rising 270.76 points or 0.79 percent, the maximum among the indices.

On the 30-stock Sensex, Larsen and Toubro (3.80 percent), Asian Paint (2.84 percent) and Maruti Suzuki (2.41 percent) were the top gainers.

Market breadth was marginally positive with 1412 stocks closing higher against 1218 falling on the BSE.

(With inputs from Reuters)