After deduction of Rs 6 lakh, here is how much Volkswagen Polo GTI costs now

Volkswagen in 2016, launched the Polo GTI in India at a price of Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the delearships have now reduced its price by Rs 6 lakh.



A report in the Financial Express confirming the news, stated that the prices of the Polo GTI have been reduced, making it available for Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.



Last year, Volkswagen launched its GTI badge to India with the Polo. The GTI came with a 1.8-litre TSI engine that made 189bhp of peak power and 250Nm of peak torque.



India got a single gearbox with a 7-speed DSG with the new Polo. There were small design cues that differentiate it from its plebian GT variants. A new set of LED headlamps, a new honeycomb GTI grille with red accents and a different set of bumpers was what the new GTI got. The GTI also got an integrated spoiler, 17-inch wheels and a dual tip exhaust setup. Inside the cabin, the car featured a different racer-like, flat-bottom steering wheel.



The car was being produced and assembled in Germany and hence came with a hefty price-tag of Rs 25.65 lakhs (ex-showroom, Thane).



Recently, Volkswagen revealed the sixth generation of Polo in Berlin and it will make its debut at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor show, reported Team-BHP.

