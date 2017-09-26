Bookings begin for Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift at Nexa showrooms for Rs 11,000

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced that the mid-cycle upgrade of its S-Cross will come to India during this festive season. Registration for facelift version of the premium hatchback has opened across all NEXA showrooms, while images of the S-Cross facelift are being teased on its website.

Interested buyers can either visit one of the NEXA showrooms to book their S-Cross facelift after an initial payment of Rs 11,000. Or they can log in to NEXA website, www.nexaexperience.com, and leave their contact details, following which they will be contacted by a NEXA representative. They can also call toll free numbers 1800-102-6392 or 1800-200-6392 and drop their contact details.

Apart from declaring bookings open, Maruti Suzuki also brought features of the vehicle into the light. The S-Cross facelift comes with heavy cosmetic changes, and an upright stance. Apart from the rehashed hood, the lines on the car have been kept, more or less, unchanged. Front of the car is dominated by a chrome grille, flanked by sculpted LED projector headlamps, fitted alongside daytime running lamps (DRLs). The rear lamps have also been given LEDs and have a modified rear bumper underneath.

The S-Cross now also comes with wider 215/60 R16 tyres, as well as dual-tone machine finished alloy wheels. The side-view mirrors have been designed to increase the aerodynamic quotient of the car.

Inside the car, the dashboard has been completely reformed, along with the steering wheel. The S-Cross facelift gets a Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The central console is in piano black with a leather finish arm-rest in front of it.

There have been some big changes for the S-Cross under the hood too. Maruti Suzuki has ditched the 1.6-litre diesel engine in favour of its new 1.3-litre diesel engine for S-Cross facelift. The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift will come with a 1.3-litre four-cylinder DDiS diesel engine, equipped with mild hybrid technology to improve fuel economy. The new DDiS 200 engine will be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The company will not be bringing petrol engine options to India, which means that buyers here will have no automatic transmission option to choose for the S-Cross facelift.

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new S-Cross facelift in the standard NEXA trims - Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. The new version of this premium hatchback will come with a new colour option in NEXA Blue, along with Pearl Arctic White, Caffeine Brown, Premium Silver, and Granite Grey.

However, there is no word on the price for the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift, yet. As for the date of launch, reports suggest that the car could be officially launched by Maruti Suzuki sometime later this week. On booking the car now, it will be delivered by next month.