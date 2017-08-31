Maruti Suzuki retail chain renamed Maruti Suzuki Arena

Keeping pace with technological advancements, Maruti Suzuki overhauled the retail chain for its regular cars to incorporate digital means into customer service. This new range of showrooms has been named Maruti Suzuki ARENA, which will implement digital aids to enhance consumer experience, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

This revamped line of showrooms is akin to Maruti Suzuki NEXA in terms of using technological facilities, which was opened by the carmaker to market its portfolio of premium vehicles. Maruti Suzuki ARENA allows prospective buyers to book their cars or even personalise it on the newly launched website.

Customers who have registered themselves on the Maruti Suzuki ARENA website can continue selecting vehicles and trims when they get to the showroom by entering their mobile number on the Navigation Portal there. They can explore the entire range of vehicles through interactive Product Vision touch screens at the showroom. Every maruti Suzuki ARENA will have a Personalization Zone where customers can electronically personalize cars by a mix and match of accessories, Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

"Maruti Suzuki ARENA is at the core of our strategy to transform our network and meet customer expectations. Maruti Suzuki ARENA will enhance transparency and delight customers with an exciting purchase experience, seamlessly from the digital space to physical showrooms," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

Part of its series of initiative to reinvent itself, Maruti Suzuki intends to set up more than 80 Maruti Suzuki ARENA by March next year. Furthermore, existing 2000 showrooms across India will be upgraded to the Maruti Suzuki ARENA layout in the next three to five years.

