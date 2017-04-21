Maruti to launch all new Dzire next month

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) plans to launch an all new version of its best selling compact sedan Dzire next month.

The company, which has till date sold 13.81 lakh units of the model in the country since its launch in March 2008, today unveiled a sketch of the new Dzire.

The model has been a roaring success for the company and has been instrumental in making Maruti Suzuki a strong player in the entry sedan segment. The model has been contributing to around 50 per cent of vehicle sales in the segment.

During the last fiscal, Dzire occupied the third slot in the top ten list of passenger vehicles with sale of 1,99,878 units. It was the second best selling model among the passenger vehicles in 2015-16.

Its nearest rival Hyundai's Xcent sold 47,614 units during the last fiscal.

Last full model change of the Dzire happened in February 2012. Last year, the company launched the compact sedan with auto gear shift (AGS) technology.