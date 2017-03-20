Porsche India showcases Cayenne and Macan off-road capabilities

There are few specialist vehicles that can match the off-roading capabilities of Porsche's renowned Cayenne and Macan, which were put to test at a special driving event at farm land near Bhandwari Village, Haryana. Their ultra strong machines are capable of performing on both tarmac and sludge equally well. Simulated hill descents allowed drivers to activate the Porsche Hill Control (PHC) in both models. This system keeps the speed of the car constant on downhill gradients, limiting it between 3-30 km/h, by braking on all four wheels, while the Antilock Brake System (ABS) remains active to prevent them from locking.

The Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV), which combines Traction Management (TM) with Porsche Stability Management (PSM) systems, provided great traction in both the Cayenne and Macan. For drivers, the perfect control of these cars is possible because of the rear-axle differential lock. The PTV Plus system makes an impact by reducing rear wheel spin through targeted locking and forced braking interventions.

Speaking at the event, Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India, said: "The on-road and track dominance of Porsche models is well known globally. We aim to draw attention to the extended capabilities of our SUV's - Cayenne and Macan - and allow drivers to encounter the tough terrain which might be absent on their daily commute. It also allows the experience of a range of features and assistance systems that provide safety of being in a Porsche."

I personally preferred the Macan over its bigger sibling Cayenne. The Macan, with its all-wheel drive system has a button located in the centre console, which sets the compact-SUV to 'off-road mode'. Available as standard in all Macans, this setting switches all relevant systems to a traction-optimised program. Combined with the optional air suspension and Porsche Active Stability Management (PASM), the vehicle is automatically adjusted to cope with the terrain. This feature was specifically tested during the gravel traps section of the off-road course.

