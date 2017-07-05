Royal Enfield revises prices post GST: Here's how much a Bullet would cost now

While most of the domestic motorcycle companies have cut prices of their bikes following the newly implemented Goods and Service Tax (GST), country's popular bike-maker Royal Enfield has both increased and reduced price of its bikes depending on the capacity of engines.

The entry-level Royal Enfield motorcycles, with engine capacity of upto 350 cc, have seen a price cut of around Rs 2000.

The entry-level Bullet 350 which was being sold at Rs 1.28 lakh(on road in Chennai) before GST will now be cheaper by Rs 1,661. The Electra, Classic 350 and the Thunderbird 350 have also witnessed a price drop of Rs 2,211, Rs 2,015 and Rs 2,165 respectively.

However, Royal Enfield motorcycles with engine capacity of more than 350cc such as Classic 500, Classic Desert Storm, Classic Chrome, Thunderbird 500, Bullet 500, Continental GT and the Himalayan have seen a slight increase in on-road prices.



After GST, the Classic 500 would cost more by Rs 1,490 at Rs 1.95 lakh(Chennai).

After the price revision, Royal Enfield the Continental GT would see a marginal rise of Rs 301 from its pre-GST rate of price of Rs 2,31,336 to Rs 2,31,637 (on-road in Chennai).

The Bullet 500 and the Himalayan will now cost Rs 1,169 and Rs 2,717 more over the pre-GST price.