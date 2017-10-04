Skoda launches first SUV Kodiaq in India for Rs 34.49 lakh: Engine, features and specs

Skoda finally entered the Indian SUV market with launch of its Kodiaq today. The Skoda Kodiaq, the first sports utility vehicle the Czech carmaker has introduced into India, will come with a price tag of Rs 34.49 lakh (ex-showroom price). Karoq, another SUV from Skoda and based on the same Volkswagen's MQB platform as Kodiaq, is also rumoured to make an entrance in the Indian markets soon enough.

The Skoda Kodiaq is a premium seven-seater SUV, a segment dominated by favourites like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, with rest of the competition comprising of the likes of Hyundai Santa Fe, Mitsubushi Pajro, and Isuzu MU-X.

Skoda has not offered very many variants with its Kodiaq in India, though. The vehicle will be available in a single high-end Style variant with four colour options - Moon White, Lava Blue, Black Magic and Quartz Grey. Bookings for the Skoda Kodiaq have also opened in company's showrooms across the country and deliveries are expected to begin with the start of November.

There is only one engine option, too. The Skoda Kodiaq will come with a 2.0-litre TDI 4X4 diesel engine which produces 147 hp of power and 340 Nm of torque. The engine is mated with an 7-speed automatic transmission.

On the outside, the Skoda Kodiaq has a very clean design language. The front has a chrome surround for the radiator grille along with full LED headlights with Daytime Running Lights and crystalline decorative elements. The rear light set is also lit up with LED and has the similar crystal decorations seen up front. The headlamps in the front of Skoda Kodiaq come equipped with Adaptive Frontlight System (AFP) which allows them to automatically adjust level of light and its curve.

The interiors of Skoda Kodiaq offer all the expected comfort and safety features along with a premium look. Chrome has been judiciously used in and around the dashboard. Almost the entire roof of Skoda Kodiaq has a panoramic sunroof with bounce-back system. The seats have been covered in beige leather upholstery with dark brushed interior and ambient lighting.

The driver and front passenger seats come with 12-way electrical adjustability. The driver seat can be even programmed for three memory functions, as well as the front passenger seat has lumbar support which could be electrically adjusted. Moreover, the rear seats can be folded in to almost triple the boot space.

The Skoda Kodiaq comes with driver assist technologies like front and rear parking sensors, along with a rear view camera, and even hands-free parking for hassle free parking even in tight spots. For safety and security, Skoda Kodiaq comes with nine airbags, differential lock function, electrical stability control, keyless entry, start and exit.