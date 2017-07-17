Suzuki Swift Hybrid unveiled with 32kmpl mileage, no word on India launch yet

Suzuki has unveiled the Swift Hybrid in Japan. The hybrid version of the much-loved hatchback will be available in Hybrid SG and Hybrid SL variants for Japanese markets, at least for now.

At the heart of the car, Suzuki has coupled the 91hp 1.2 litre petrol engine, usually found in its Swift models, to a 10 kW Motor Generator Unit (MGU). This has been paired to 5-speed Auto Gear Shift (AGS) gearbox.

However, this should not be confused with the SHVS mild hybrid systems Suzuki has employed in its new model of Swift. This is a full-fledged hybrid car system which shuts down the petrol engine and switches to EV when the car is moving at constant speeds or is creeping in traffic.

The system offers two driving modes to let the driver select between brisk driving and driving with priority on fuel efficiency by increasing the frequency of EV driving.

Swift Hybrid's low weight, ranging below 1,000 kilograms, helps the car dish out mileage of 32 kmpl, claims the Japanese carmaker.

The Swift HYBRID SL variant comes with paddle shift which allows the driver to have quick acceleration and sporty shift while driving. It has been equipped with standard-issue safety features including the Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system, which features a monocular camera and laser sensor to detect pedestrians and vehicles ahead, along with SRS curtain airbags and front seat SRS side airbags.

There has been no confirmation on the Suzuki Swifrt Hybrid being launched in India. However the next-generation Swift will debut in India at the 2018 Auto Expo.

A few months back, Maruti Suzuki had launched the third generation of its highly successful compact sedan Swift Dzire . The new version comes with plush styling and roomy interiors, with the price starting from Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

While the petrol variant starts at Rs 5.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.41 lakh, the pricier diesel begins at Rs 6.45 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.41 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Maruti spent Rs 1,000 crore to develop the new Dzire, which is much lighter and more fuel efficient. The diesel Dzire runs 28.4 kmpl (6.8 per cent improvement compared to its predecessor) while the petrol version can cover 22 km per litre and has seen a 5.5 per cent improvement, largely due to 105 kg weight reduction.

Maruti has come up with a new, crisp design, a wider stance (40 mm) and the leg room has been enhanced by 55 mm. The new touchscreen infotainment system runs on both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Dzire also gets air conditioning vents at the rear.

