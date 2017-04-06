Toyota recalls 23,157 units of Corolla Altis in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor is recalling 23,157 units of its sedan Corolla Altis in India, as part of the ongoing recall of 2.9 million vehicles globally for defective air bags. The company, which is part of Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation, is recalling 23,157 units of Corolla Altis manufactured between January 2010 to December 2012, a Toyota Kirloskar Motor spokesperson told PTI.

Corolla Altis is priced between Rs 15.87 lakh and Rs 19.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The exercise in India is part of Toyota's recall of around 2.9 million vehicles in Japan, China, Oceania and other regions, including its Corolla Axio sedan and RAV4 SUV crossover, due to potentially faulty airbag inflators.

Millions of vehicles have been recalled across the globe due to defective safety airbags manufactured by Japan's Takata Corp. It has affected vehicle manufacturers across brands, including BMW, Chrysler, Daimler Trucks, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru and Toyota.

Earlier this year in January, Honda had recalled 41,580 units of previous generation of Accord, Civic, City and Jazz models in India as part of a global exercise to rectify faulty airbags.

