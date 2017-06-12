2017 Triumph Street Triple 765 launched at Rs 8.50 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles has launched Street Triple 765 bike at Rs Rs 8.50 lakh in India in the entry-level S variant.

Its two other variants will be launched in a phased manner in the country.

It sports a 765cc, liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder engine that churns out 111.5bhp of total power and 73Nm @ 9100 rpm of total torque, mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The street gets LED position light bulb headlights. Moreover, it also gets an all-new bodywork, sporty twin-seat design, black powder coated main frame, subframe and swingarm.

On the Street Triple, there is a fully revised LCD instrument pack, as featured on the latest generation Speed Triple.

This allows the rider to select the riding modes, on the move or at a standstill, and access key information from the on-board computer, including odometer, fuel gauge, trip meter and journey distance.

The motorcycle has different riding modes (road and rain), ride-by-wire technology, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) and switchable traction control system.

The motorcycle also has 310-mm dual disc setup at the front and a Brembo 220 mm single piston disc at the rear as well as Showa suspension at the front and rear preload adjustable and swingarm.

The 2017 Triumph Street Triple will rival the Honda CBR 650F, DSK Benelli TNT 899 and upcoming Ducati Monster 797 in India.