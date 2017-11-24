GoAir offers big discounts: Cheap air tickets for as low as Rs 312 till November 29

If you have been planning a year-end trip but struggling to book flight tickets because of the holidays, then this probably is what you are looking for. To celebrate their 12th anniversary, GoAir is offering tickets for as cheap as Rs 312 on select routes. The offers have started today and will continue till November 29 and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Not only the holidays, customers could book tickets for next year as well. The travel period on offer is December 1 to October 28, 2018.

These offers are only available on flights flying from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi and Lucknow. The cheapest ticket, which is for Rs 312 is for the Ahmedabad to Mumbai, Bengaluru to Kochi, Bengaluru to Goa, Bengaluru to Hyderabad, Delhi to Chandigarh, Delhi to Lucknow, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Kochi to Bengaluru and Lucknow to Delhi.



The most expensive flights on the list are for Rs 2,412 for multiple routes.



These are however, base fares and there are no cashbacks available, the website mentions. These fares are also not applicable for group or infant bookings.



No promotional code will be applicable on these fares.

Jeh Wadia said in a statement that the reaction to the offer has been really encouraging. "The company is delighted to witness load factor in excess of 97 percent on average across the 12 new flights which commence today. This new offer is yet another innovative endeavour to ensure that air travel becomes affordable for customers. The company is extremely proud of the legacy of service and performance that it is associated with over the past 12 years and will continue to work towards enhancing customer experience," he further added.

GoAir started operations from 2005 and by 2017 has become the fifth largest airline in India.