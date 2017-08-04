SpiceJet flight skids off runway at Karipur airport; all passengers are safe

In yet another scary case, a SpiceJet flight with 60 people on board faced trouble when landing as the plane skidded off the runway. The plane which had taken off from Bengaluru was landing in the Calicut International Airport, Karipur on Friday morning. Fortunately, the pilot was able to control the plane and prevent an accident.

The plane apparently skid toward the left of the run way. The pilot was able to bring the plane to a halt. Heavy rains could have damaged the runway which led to the incident. All passengers were evacuated as airport personnel and medical team immediately rushed to the plane. Nobody was injured. The runway lights were, however, damaged.

There was a similar case last month when an Air India Express aircraft momentarily skidded off the runway at Mangalore. This was due to bad weather when the flight was landing. The pilot brought the Boeing 737 plane in control and pulled it to the centre line after it skidded.

In the same month, a passenger on Air Asia flight had opened the exit door before landing at Ranchi airport. Again, there was no mishap.