Vistara kicks off Diwali sale, offers flight tickets starting from Rs 1,149 for economy

If you don't cash in on the festive period, are you even a legit business? Almost every company that has an online presence is offering deals and discounts. So, how can airlines fall behind? Announcing their sale for Diwali, Festival of Flights Sale, Vistara is offering airline tickets for as less as Rs 1,149 for the economy class on select routes.



The sale has live today and will continue till Friday, October 13. If you are planning to book in the next two days, you can avail cheaper tickets for up till March next year.



The sale covers routes to and from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata and to and from smaller destinations like Leh, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar and Kochi.

Vistara has listed the prices of some routes on its website and mentions that the fares are 'all-inclusive'. The cheapest route for economy class listed by Vistara is from Jammu to Srinagar, which is Rs 1,149, while Delhi to Chandigarh is Rs 1,199. Delhi to Leh is Rs 2,099 and Delhi to Goa is Rs 2,999.



As for the premium class, Jammu to Srinagar is Rs 2,099, Delhi to Chandigarh is Rs 2,599, Delhi to Leh is Rs 4,199 and Delhi to Goa is Rs 4,999.

To avail cheap prices, one will have to book the ticket at least 15 days in advance. Once the seats are sold out, the fares will go back to the normal rates.



However, a report in Mint mentions that airlines have slashed their prices owing to low demands. The report mentions that usually, people flying to different cities to be with family and friends during Diwali means that airlines see a spike in sales. Somehow, this year it has been the other way round. Flight rates have dropped by 40-50 per cent.



Even online travel companies like MakeMyTrip are offering tickets on reduced prices. MakeMyTrip co-founder Keyur Joshi tells Mint that aviation is the bellwether of the economy and low fares during festive season is a sign of a general slowdown.