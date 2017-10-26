HDFC bank employees got Rs 370 cr equity bonanza through ESOPs

HDFC bank has issued over two million equity shares to its employees. The bank informed this in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. With this move, the paid up share capital of the bank will increase from Rs 516,79,93,234 equity shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 517,21,06,034 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

"We wish to inform you that the Bank has allotted today 20,56,400 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of options under its Employees Stock Options Schemes (ESOS)," said the bank in a stock exchange filing on Thursday morning.

After opening at Rs 1784, the scrip hit a high of Rs 1810 during the day. On NSE, however, it traded in the range of Rs 1,757 and Rs 1,810.

On Wednesday, however, the scrip had closed at Rs. 1794.50, a little lower than the previous session's closing of Rs 1,865 despite the government's announcement of planning to inject Rs 2.11 lakh crore in next two years.

However, the bank did well in the second quarterly results. The private sector lender registered a 15% rise in interest income to Rs 19,670 crore in the September quarter.

Net interest income grew 22% to Rs. 9,752 crore. Other income that grew 24% to Rs 3,605.90 crore took net total income up 23% to Rs 13,357.97 crore.