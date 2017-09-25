Airtel launches Rs 999 pack with 4GB data per day amid ongoing price war with Reliance Jio

In line with the changing data-use habits of Indian users, Airtel has launched Rs 999 plan which offers 4 GB data per day with free STD and local calls for a period of 28 days. However, the Rs 999 plan will be available for select Airtel users.

Airtel subscribers need to check whether they are eligible for the plan or not. This can be done by visiting the recharge section under Airtel's website, or through the MyAirtel mobile application. The Rs 999 plan will show for the eligible subscribers. Users can recharge with Rs 999 to get 4 GB daily data benefits after confirming if they are entitled to it.

Moreover, subscribers paying for the Rs 999 pack through Airtel Payments Bank can also avail 50 per cent discount on the data plan.

Airtel is offering 4 GB 3G/4G data every day, along with free unlimited local and STD calls, for a period of 28 days. This is expected to rival the Rs 999 pack offered by Reliance Jio, which gives 1 GB 4G data everyday for a period of 90 days. It also offers unlimited free voice calls, unlimited SMSs and access to the assortment of Jio applications.

Also Read:Reliance JioPhone deliveries begin; here's how you can track your order

While Airtel users get a total of 112 GB 3G/4G data for Rs 999, the plan is valid only for 28 days. On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers only 90 GB 4G data for the same amount but the validity period is thrice what Airtel is offering. Also, for Rs 999, Reliance Jio is offering unlimited text messages on all networks as well as free access to Jio apps.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel had launched its VoLTE services in Mumbai, putting up a challenge to Reliance Jio's monopoly in VoLTE services in India. The new Rs 999 4G data plan and an upcoming VoLTE network might be the thing Airtel needs to propel it forward in an industry which has been disrupted after the entry of Reliance Jio.

The VoLTE service will be available on 4G or LTE enabled devices with an Airtel LTE SIM card. Voice calls on Airtel VoLTE network will incur no additional data charges, Airtel had clarified, and they will be billed as as per the existing plans or pack benefits. Airtel users can call any mobile or landline number over VoLTE without incurring additional charges.

Also Read:It's advantage Jio in telecom battle with Airtel, Vodafone: What else brokerages said on Trai order

Moreover, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back to 2G or 3G network in areas without 4G connectivity, depending on availability. This might give Airtel a competitive edge as Reliance Jio works exclusively on 4G networks. Airtel also claims that customers can continue using data services at 4G speeds even during VoLTE calls.

Also Watch:

