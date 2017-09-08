Airtel subscribers to finally receive VoLTE service as early as next week: Report

It's been a year since Reliance Jio launched its VoLTE service which was free for the first six months of the launch. Airtel promised to launch its own VoLTE service and is finally gearing up to launch it next week.

According to a report by the Economic Times, India's biggest cellular network, Airtel will be launching its VoLTE service in Mumbai. Other Indian cities will also start receiving the VoLTE network calls very soon. According to the report, Delhi and Kolkata and other major cities will get the update soon.

When the update goes live, users will receive a message from the company asking them to switch on VoLTE on their respective devices. Most smartphones launched this year will have a VoLTE option on their device. Older devices, however will have to check with their manufacturer to confirm the availability of this feature.

VoLTE or Voice over LTE is a service that enables voice calls using 4G network instead of GSM. So far, only Reliance Jio has been able to provide this service to all its users. All Jio calls are VoLTE calls and though the company had figured out a way to enable the same on 3G devices, the service requires special hardware to function flawlessly.

Reliance Jio is planning to tap into India's massive feature phone market using this VoLTE service and ultra-cheap feature phone that will be capable of using 4G. Jio announced that voice calls on this device will always remain free.

In response, Airtel is planning to launch an ultra cheap smartphone which will also be capable of using 4G network. This device is expected to come with an Android operating system. Idea-Vodafone is also planning to launch a 4G smartphone at a price of Rs 2,500.